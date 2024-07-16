PawHut Dog Bike Trailer Pet Cart Bike Carrier Travel Blue

Drive your pet around the streets in style with this dog trailer for bicycle from PawHut. With a steel frame for a strong and reliable structure, the dog cart is made into a spacious design, featuring mesh windows all around to allow air to circulate properly, reflectors and a flag for visibility in the dark, zip fastenings for easy access and an safety anchor point for security. Made from weather resistant Oxford fabric, the body shelters your pet from light rain.