PawHut Pet Bicycle Trailer Water Resistant Carrier 3 Wheels

Drive your pet around the streets in style with this dog bicycle trailer from PawHut. With a steel frame for a strong and reliable structure, the trailer is made into a spacious design, featuring mesh windows all around to allow air to circulate properly, reflectors and a flag for visibility in the dark, zip fastenings for easy access and an adjustable safety rope for security. Made from weather resistant Oxford fabric, the body shelters your pet from light rain, making this trailer great for using all year round. Suitable for small dogs/pets only and ideal for those who need assistance getting around outdoors.

