Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Grey
image 1 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Greyimage 2 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Greyimage 3 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Greyimage 4 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Greyimage 5 of PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Grey

PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£122.99

£122.99/each

PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Grey
With this PawHut dog stroller, you can take pets out with little fuss. They'll sit in a spacious buggy, as the wind flows through the netted windows to keep them cool. There are zipper doors at the front and back for easy access and whilst they're inside, they will be strapped to a leash for extra safety. When done, remove the push handle and fold the pet pram, so it's easy to store and saves space. Made with a steel frame, it can hold up to 18kg - the perfect dog buggy for medium dogs.
- Front wheels rotate 360 degrees, and back have brakes- Front and back zipper doors for easy access- Stroller is foldable, saving space when storing

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here