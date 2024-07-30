PawHut Dog Stroller Pet Pushchair Buggy Pram Safety Leash, Grey

With this PawHut dog stroller, you can take pets out with little fuss. They'll sit in a spacious buggy, as the wind flows through the netted windows to keep them cool. There are zipper doors at the front and back for easy access and whilst they're inside, they will be strapped to a leash for extra safety. When done, remove the push handle and fold the pet pram, so it's easy to store and saves space. Made with a steel frame, it can hold up to 18kg - the perfect dog buggy for medium dogs.