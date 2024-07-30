PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Grey

You and your pet will benefit from this PawHut stroller. You'll take them out with little fuss, whilst they'll be comfortably sat in a spacious buggy, watching the world go by. Thanks to the two EVA wheels and two universal front wheels, pushing the buggy along is effortless, ensuring a smooth ride, whilst the two safety leashes keep them securely inside. When done, fold the pram to save space for storing. Made with a steel frame, it holds up to 10kg - perfect for extra small and small dogs.