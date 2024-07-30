Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Grey
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Greyimage 2 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Greyimage 3 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Greyimage 4 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Greyimage 5 of PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Grey

PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.79

£55.79/each

PawHut Foldable Dog Stroller with Large Carriage, Brakes - Grey
You and your pet will benefit from this PawHut stroller. You'll take them out with little fuss, whilst they'll be comfortably sat in a spacious buggy, watching the world go by. Thanks to the two EVA wheels and two universal front wheels, pushing the buggy along is effortless, ensuring a smooth ride, whilst the two safety leashes keep them securely inside. When done, fold the pram to save space for storing. Made with a steel frame, it holds up to 10kg - perfect for extra small and small dogs.
4-stage canopy and mesh windows ensure ventilationSteel frame and 600D Oxford cloth2 universal wheels and 2 rear directional wheels

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here