£136.99

PawHut Foldable Dog Carriage with Universal Wheels - Grey
Going out should be smooth and straightforward for you and your pets - this PawHut pet stroller ensures it. They'll sit in this spacious dog pram, enjoying the wind flow through the mesh windows, keeping them cool and comfortable. The leashes provide they're secure, while the EVA wheels with shock absorbers make their ride much smoother. The rear wheels have a break, so they'll stay in place when parked. Made with a steel frame, it can hold up to 30kg - an excellent buggy for medium, large dogs.
2 leashes keep your pet securely strapped inStorage bags to put pet suppliesFoldable design for easy storage

