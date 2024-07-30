Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blue
image 1 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blueimage 2 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blueimage 3 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blueimage 4 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blueimage 5 of PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blue

PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£90.99

£90.99/each

PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blue
A pet's day out should be smooth and comfortable and thanks to this PawHut dog stroller, it is. They'll be sitting on a soft cushion, whilst the air flows through the mesh windows on all sides, keeping them cool and cosy - the cloth cover can be used for more ventilation or protect them against strong wind. There are three bags for storing supplies and personal belongings, so you have everything you need when on-the-go.
Mesh windows to air, zip design to easy access;Roll-up cloth cover for ventilation or shade need;Two inner leashes keep pet safely strapped in;

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here