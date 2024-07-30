PawHut One-click Foldable Pet Stroller with Mesh Windows, Blue

A pet's day out should be smooth and comfortable and thanks to this PawHut dog stroller, it is. They'll be sitting on a soft cushion, whilst the air flows through the mesh windows on all sides, keeping them cool and cosy - the cloth cover can be used for more ventilation or protect them against strong wind. There are three bags for storing supplies and personal belongings, so you have everything you need when on-the-go.