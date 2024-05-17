PawHut 3 In 1 Pet Stroller, Detachable Dog Cat Travel Carriage - Red

With this PawHut dog stroller for small dogs, you can take pets out with little fuss. They'll sit in a big buggy as the wind flows through the netted windows to keep them cool - the leash keeps them secure when inside. Not just a stroller, it can be used as a carry bag, ensuring pets have a comfortable and familiar space wherever they are. When done, fold the pram for simple storage. Made with a steel frame, it can hold up to 10kg -good buggy for extra small and small dogs.