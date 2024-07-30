Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Grey
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Greyimage 2 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Greyimage 3 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Greyimage 4 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Greyimage 5 of PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Grey

PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£57.99

£57.99/each

PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Grey
Designed for cats or small dogs, this trendy pet stroller from PawHut is the ideal accessory for your adventures together. With its reversible push handle, you can easily switch between facing your pet or letting them enjoy the view. The interior is spacious and cosy, giving your pet a comfortable and safe place to relax while you travel. It's also equipped with a handy storage basket for your pet's essentials. With its stylish design, this dog pram is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Brakes on rear wheels for safety and 360 moving front wheels for smooth movementStructure is sturdy and keeps its shape when being usedFrame is foldable and lightweight so it can be stored and carried easily

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here