Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dog
image 1 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dogimage 2 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dogimage 3 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dogimage 4 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dogimage 5 of PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dog

PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dog

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£91.99

£91.99/each

PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Dog Cat Travel Carrying Bag for Small Dog
In need of a great pet stroller to take your furry little friend along with you? Then check out this PawHut dog stroller! This uniquely designed cat stroller is perfect for the pet owner on the go: the doggy pram has an interesting design that can be converted as a carrying bag. Furthermore, a basket is included which allows you to put your and your pet supplies, and the easy roll wheels mean it can go anywhere you can.
Can be used as a pet stroller or a carrying bagAdjustable handlebar for different needs2 front universal wheels

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here