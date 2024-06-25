PawHut Cat & Dog Stroller | Kitten & Puppy Pram Dog Stroller

When you are going out for a walk or on travels, some pets require help for long distances or when they get older. This PawHut dog cart is an ideal solution, a 3 wheel dog buggy for your pet to relax and be comfortable while you push them along. You also have an area where you can store items for your travels from food, pet toys and any other supplies. Due to this dog pram, pets can be safe throughout the journey.