PawHut Pet Stroller Dog Foldable Travel Carriage with Handle, Red

Designed for cats or small dogs, this trendy pet stroller from PawHut is the ideal accessory for your adventures together. With its reversible push handle, you can easily switch between facing your pet or letting them enjoy the view. The interior is spacious and cosy, giving your pet a comfortable and safe place to relax while you travel. It's also equipped with a handy storage basket for your pet's essentials. With its stylish design, this dog pram is sure to turn heads wherever you go.