PawHut Folding 3 Wheel Pet Stroller Travel Adjustable Canopy Grey

For dogs and small pets who require assistance moving, opt for this stroller from PawHut. A three-wheel design to optimise central balance at all times, the frame is made from steel which is solid and sturdy, with the carrier placed on top for secure travelling. Spacious in size, the carrier gives your pet plenty of room and is fitted with mesh panels for circulation. With an adjustable canopy to shield them from wind and rain, alongside a thick handle for easy pushing, this stroller is finished with a cup holder and bottom tray for convenient storage on-the-go.