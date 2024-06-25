Outsunny 13KW Pyramid Garden Heater for Outdoor, Patio, Yard

Bring warmth outdoors when the temperature drops with this standalone patio heater from Outsunny. Made from metal for stability and durability, it is crafted into a minimalistic and unobtrusive design that blends in with outdoor furnishings easily. Powered by either propane, butane or liquid petroleum gas, the temperature output is adjustable from 5kW to 11kW, giving you greater control on how warm you want to be. With two wheels for easy movement, it is finished with a tip-turn-off switch for extra safety if it falls over. It will make you love your outdoors even more. CE certified.