Outsunny Metal Firepit Patio Heater Brazier Garden Square Stove Log

Keep your outdoor area fantastically warm, even when the sun has set for the evening, with fire bowl for garden from Outsunny. Using steel for the body to ensure durability, with a powder coating for extra strength and resilience, garden fire pit is crafted into a large 50cm x 76cm design, creating a large heat radiance area which will keep all your family and friends wonderfully warm, with a removable spark screen and log grate for safety, so the flames do notbecome dangerously out-of-hand.