Outsunny 78cm 2-In-1 Outdoor Fire Pit & Firewood BBQ Garden Cooker

Bring your patio warmth and vintage ambiance to your garden or other patio space with this fire bowl for garden from Outsunny. The garden fire pits come with a mesh screen cover, and a fire poker. Made from steel for a tough structure, it can withstand up to 500 Centigrade - it is not easy to bend or melt. Stylish and practical, this fire pit BBQ is a great way to safely enjoy real and comfortable warmth outdoors when roasting some beef, mutton, or chicken.