Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 25 Pack

Introducing the groundbreaking Gripit Brown Fixings, as featured on the UK's BBC's Dragons' Den, engineered to revolutionize how you secure items to plasterboard walls. These patented fixings are a must-have for both DIY enthusiasts and professional tradespeople, offering a robust and reliable solution for hanging everything from curtain rails and bookshelves to kitchen units and even wall-mounted TVs. Gripit Fixings stand apart from traditional plasterboard fixings that often fail over time. Their innovative design, featuring slim gripping wings, unfolds behind the plasterboard to distribute the load evenly across a wider area, ensuring a secure hold that lasts. Suitable for plasterboard thicknesses of 9.5 to 15mm, these fixings are remarkably easy to install. Simply mark your spot, drill, tap in the Gripit, and twist to secure. Each pack contains 25 of the 20mm Brown Gripit Fixings, complete with 25 M6x30mm fixing bolts, ensuring you have everything needed for a strong, secure fit. Capable of supporting up to 185kg with a safe load of up to 93kg, these fixings are reusable, allowing for adjustments or removal with ease. Choose Gripit Brown Fixings for a dependable, long-lasting solution to your plasterboard fixing needs, bringing peace of mind and security to your installations. Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 1.1cm