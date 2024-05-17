Marketplace.
Marxman Deep hole chalk NON- Permanent DIY marking tool pen

Introducing the Marxman Drill Hole Marker, the ultimate tool designed to simplify your drilling process across a multitude of tasks. Whether you're tackling electrical installations, plumbing, or general building projects, the Marxman is your go-to solution for marking drilling points with precision and ease.With just a single push, this innovative tool releases a burst of removable green pigment, capable of marking almost any surface clearly and effectively. The Marxman stands out for its ability to mark fixing points through fitting depths of more than 50mm, ensuring that your drilling points are visible, no matter the complexity of the task at hand.Constructed from durable steel and plastic, the Marxman Drill Hole Marker is designed for longevity and reliability in all working conditions. It features a compact size of 12.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm and a lightweight profile at just 35g, making it an effortless addition to your toolkit.Whether you're a professional tradesperson or a DIY enthusiast, the Marxman Drill Hole Marker simplifies your workflow, ensuring that every drill hole is exactly where it needs to be. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision with this indispensable drilling companion.
250 burst green pigment markerMarks beyond 50mm fitting depthSteel and plastic construction

