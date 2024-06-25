Twin pack Marxman chalk NON-Permanent DIY Marking tool pen

Elevate your drilling precision with the MarXman Drill Hole Marker, a revolutionary tool that ensures quick, easy, and clear marking on almost any surface. Designed with the professional and home DIYer in mind, this marker is indispensable for a wide range of tasks including electrical, plumbing, and general building projects. Each pack contains 2 pens, each capable of delivering 250 bursts of removable green pigment, guaranteeing visibility on all surfaces. Its innovative design allows for marking at any angle or height, making it exceptionally versatile for any project you undertake. Whether you're working through depths of up to 50mm, the MarXman ensures your fixing point is clearly and accurately marked every time. Compact in size at just 12.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm, these markers are not only powerful but portable, fitting easily into any toolkit. They are the perfect companions for ensuring your drilling points are precise, saving time and enhancing the quality of your work. Whether in a professional capacity or as part of your home tool kit, the MarXman Drill Hole Marker is a must-have for making your mark with confidence. Dimensions: 12.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm