Gripit 25mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 113kg - Blue - 8 Pack

Introducing the Blue Gripit Plasterboard Fixings, a revolutionary solution featured on the UK's BBC Dragons' Den, designed to redefine how we secure items to plasterboard walls. Perfect for both DIY enthusiasts and trade professionals, these fixings are the answer to the commonly faced issue of failing traditional plasterboard fixings over time.

Gripit Fixings stand out with their patented slim gripping wings that unfold behind the plasterboard, creating a secure and effective hold that significantly outperforms traditional methods. This design not only facilitates easy installation but also ensures the load is distributed evenly across a wider area, enhancing durability and reliability.

These fixings are specifically designed for plasterboard thicknesses ranging from 9.5 to 15mm, making them versatile for a variety of applications, from hanging curtain rails and bookshelves to securing radiators, boilers, and even wall-mounted TVs. The package includes 4 Blue Gripit Fixings, each accompanied by an M8x30mm fixing bolt, capable of supporting a safe load up to 113kg and a maximum load of 225kg, ensuring your items remain securely mounted.

Ease of use is a key feature of Gripit Fixings. To install, simply mark your location, drill using the recommended size flat bit, tap in the Gripit, and twist to spread the wings behind the board. For challenging installations, such as double thickness plasterboard or dot and dab adhesive, the Gripit Undercutting Tool accessory can be used to create a recess for the wings.

Crafted from durable metal and plastic, these fixings are designed for longevity and can be reused, providing flexibility for future adjustments or removals. Each fixing measures 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.1cm, with the package weighing in at 1.1kg.

Choose the Blue Gripit Plasterboard Fixings for a secure, reliable, and easy-to-use fixing solution that brings peace of mind to your home improvement or professional projects.