Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Pack

Introducing Gripit Brown Fixings, a revolutionary solution featured on BBC's Dragons' Den, designed to transform the way you mount and secure items on plasterboard walls. These uniquely patented fixings are a game-changer for both DIY enthusiasts and trade professionals, offering unparalleled strength and versatility for hanging everything from curtain rails and shelves to kitchen units and even wall-mounted TVs. Forget about traditional plasterboard fixings that degrade over time. Gripit Brown Fixings stand out with their slim gripping wings that unfold in the plasterboard's gap, ensuring a robust, secure hold that distributes the load evenly across a wider area. These fixings are not only easy to install but also reusable, allowing for adjustments and repositioning with minimal effort. Each 20mm fixing is capable of supporting a maximum load of 185kg, with a safe load limit of up to 93kg, making it suitable for use in plasterboard thicknesses ranging from 9.5 to 15mm. The inclusion of M6x30mm fixing bolts in each tub of 100 fixings further enhances the ease of installation and reliability. Opt for Gripit Brown Fixings for a stress-free, secure mounting solution that promises durability and a high load-bearing capacity, ensuring your installations remain intact and secure over time. Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 1.1cm