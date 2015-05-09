Marketplace.
image 1 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Pack
image 1 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Packimage 2 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Packimage 3 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Packimage 4 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Packimage 5 of Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Pack

Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£91.99

£91.99/each

Gripit 20mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 93kg - Brown - 100 Pack
Introducing Gripit Brown Fixings, a revolutionary solution featured on BBC's Dragons' Den, designed to transform the way you mount and secure items on plasterboard walls. These uniquely patented fixings are a game-changer for both DIY enthusiasts and trade professionals, offering unparalleled strength and versatility for hanging everything from curtain rails and shelves to kitchen units and even wall-mounted TVs.Forget about traditional plasterboard fixings that degrade over time. Gripit Brown Fixings stand out with their slim gripping wings that unfold in the plasterboard's gap, ensuring a robust, secure hold that distributes the load evenly across a wider area. These fixings are not only easy to install but also reusable, allowing for adjustments and repositioning with minimal effort.Each 20mm fixing is capable of supporting a maximum load of 185kg, with a safe load limit of up to 93kg, making it suitable for use in plasterboard thicknesses ranging from 9.5 to 15mm. The inclusion of M6x30mm fixing bolts in each tub of 100 fixings further enhances the ease of installation and reliability.Opt for Gripit Brown Fixings for a stress-free, secure mounting solution that promises durability and a high load-bearing capacity, ensuring your installations remain intact and secure over time.Dimensions:2 x 2 x 1.1cm
Holds up to 93kg securelyReusable with M6 machine boltsFits 9.5-15mm plasterboard

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here