Charles Bentley Two Storey Guinea Pig / Pet Hutch with Run - Grey

This large two-storey hutch is a perfect home for small pets, offering a blend of spacious living, security, and easy maintenance. Designed to accommodate free grazing with its long run area and open bottom, it encourages natural behaviors, ensuring your pets remain active and healthy. The hutch's security is bolstered by galvanised mesh wire and door locks, safeguarding your pets against predators. Cleaning is made effortless with a galvanised pull-out tray, while the wood's waterproof treatment and the asphalt roof shield your pets from adverse weather conditions. The use of 100% FSC certified Chinese fir wood not only underlines a commitment to environmental sustainability but also ensures the hutch's sturdiness over time. Presented in Grey, this hutch is not just practical but also aesthetically pleasing, making it a valuable addition to any outdoor space. Optional matching cover (PETCOVER04) is available, providing additional protection for the hutch and its inhabitants.