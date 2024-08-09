Charles Bentley 2m Garden Patio Market Umbrella Crank Function - Grey

Enhance your outdoor living space with this stylish 2m garden parasol, perfect for providing ample shade while enjoying alfresco dining on warm, sunny days. This parasol is expertly crafted with a large canopy and a hard-wearing powder-coated steel frame, ensuring durability and stability. The crank winding system allows for effortless operation, enabling you to easily open or close the umbrella as needed. Available in a sophisticated grey color, this garden umbrella is designed to complement any outdoor setting, adding a contemporary touch to your garden or patio. It not only serves a practical function by providing shade but also acts as a chic decorative element, completing the perfect outdoor dining atmosphere. Please note, it is important to avoid leaving the parasol assembled overnight or during harsh weather conditions to ensure its longevity. For added protection, suitable parasol covers from our garden covers range are recommended. It's also important to mention that the base is not included with this product. The parasol's features include a crank winding system for easy opening and closing, six steel struts or ribs on the canopy for added support, and a large sunshade for extensive coverage. The frame is made of grey powder-coated steel for resistance against rust and wear, while the canopy is crafted from 160g polyester, known for its durability and ease of maintenance. Steel ribs further reinforce the canopy's structure, ensuring it remains secure and taut. Dimensionally, the product stands at H225 x L200 x W200cm when open, providing a substantial shade area with a 2m canopy span. The pole diameter is 38mm, with ribs sized at 12 x 18mm, contributing to the parasol's overall strength and stability. When not in use, the umbrella can be compactly stored at H115 x L12.5 x W12.5cm. Despite its sturdy construction, the parasol is lightweight, weighing just 2.5kg, which allows for easy handling and adjustment. This garden parasol requires some self-assembly, but rest assured, full instructions are provided to ensure a straightforward setup process. Whether you're looking to create a shaded retreat for your morning coffee or a comfortable spot for evening meals outdoors, this 2m garden parasol is an essential addition to any garden or patio, offering both practicality and style.