Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing - Curtain Kit Max Load 71kg - Yellow

Introducing the Gripit Yellow Plasterboard Fixings, a revolutionary solution for securely hanging heavy items on plasterboard walls. These fixings are a game-changer in both DIY projects and professional trades, offering unparalleled strength and reliability. Whether you're looking to hang curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, or even wall-mounted TVs, Gripit has got you covered.

Gripit's unique patented design features slim gripping wings that unfold behind the plasterboard, ensuring a secure and effective hold that traditional fixings can't compete with. The double-diameter spread of these fixings distributes any load evenly, significantly reducing the risk of failure over time.

These fixings are suitable for plasterboards ranging from 9.5 to 15mm in thickness. Installation is a breeze: mark your spot, drill using the included 15mm flat drill bit, tap in the Gripit, and twist. The insert spreads the wings behind the board, locking it in place securely. And, should you need to relocate or remove them, Gripit fixings are fully reusable. Simply turn the wing screws to release and remove.

This set includes 6 Gripit Yellow fixings, accompanied by 6 4.0x25mm screws, and a 15mm flat drill bit, providing everything you need for a successful installation. Made of durable metal and plastic, these fixings are designed to last, supporting items up to 71kg safely.

Featured on the UK's BBC Dragons' Den, Gripit Fixings have proven their worth on the national stage, offering a reliable solution for anyone needing to hang items securely on plasterboard. With Gripit, you can tackle your next project with confidence, knowing your fixings are up to the task.