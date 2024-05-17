Gripit 18mm Plasterboard Fixing - Mirror/Picture Kit Max Load 74kg - Red

Introduce the groundbreaking Gripit Red Fixings into your toolkit, and experience unparalleled support for hanging heavy objects on plasterboard walls. With their patented slim gripping wings, these fixings are designed to unfold and secure themselves firmly behind the plasterboard, ensuring a hold that traditional fixings simply cannot match. Ideal for both DIY enthusiasts and professional tradespeople, these fixings make hanging items like curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, and even wall-mounted TVs a worry-free task. Crafted to conquer the common failures of standard plasterboard fixings, Gripit provides a robust and reliable solution. Their design cleverly distributes the load across a wider area, preventing the stress and damage associated with heavier items. Suitable for plasterboard thicknesses ranging from 9.5 to 15mm, these fixings are remarkably easy to install. Simply mark your spot, drill with the included 18mm flat drill bit, and tap the Gripit into place. A quick twist with a screwdriver activates the gripping wings, securing your fixture with ease. Each pack comes with 2 Red Gripit fixings, complemented by 2 5.0x30mm screws and 2 heavy-duty picture hooks, offering everything you need for a secure installation. Additionally, the 18mm flat drill bit required for installation is included, ensuring you have the right tools for the job from the start. Made from durable metal and plastic, these fixings are built to last and can safely support up to 74kg per fixing. Showcased on the UK's BBC DragonsÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢ Den, Gripit Fixings have been recognized for their innovative approach to solving the age-old problem of securing heavy items to plasterboard. Whether you're updating your home or working on a trade project, these fixings offer the reliability and ease of use you need to get the job done right.