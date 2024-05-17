Charles Bentley Kids Basketball Ring Net And Ball Set Official Size 7 Basketball

Get ready to elevate your basketball game with the Charles Bentley Basketball Ring, Net, and Ball Set. This all-inclusive set ensures you have everything you need to start playing immediately, whether you're indoors or outdoors. The vibrant backboard is designed for easy mounting, making it perfect for adding a sporty touch to any room or outdoor space. Made from high-quality polypropylene, the backboard withstands the elements, allowing for year-round fun. The set includes an official size 7 basketball, making it ideal for players of all skill levels to enjoy a professional playing experience. Although a pump is not included, this set promises endless hours of fun and competitive play with friends. Simple assembly and durable materials mean you can focus on perfecting your slam dunks and passing skills anytime, anywhere.