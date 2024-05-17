Gripit 18mm Plasterboard Fixing - Shelf Kit e.g. Small Shelves, Mirrors - Red

Elevate your DIY and professional projects with the innovative Gripit Red Plasterboard Fixings. These patented fixings revolutionize the way items are hung on plasterboard walls, offering unmatched security and strength. Whether you're looking to hang curtain rails, bookshelves, or even wall-mounted TVs, Gripit provides a fail-safe solution that traditional fixings can't compete with. Gripit's unique design features slim gripping wings that unfold behind the plasterboard, distributing the load effectively and preventing the common failings of other plasterboard fixings. Suitable for plasterboard thicknesses from 9.5 to 15mm, these fixings are remarkably straightforward to install. Just mark the spot, drill with the provided 18mm drill bit, and insert the Gripit for a firm hold. The kit includes 4 Gripit Red fixings, 4 5.0x30mm screws, and the necessary drill bit for installation, ensuring you have everything needed to secure your fixtures safely. Made from durable metal and plastic, Gripit fixings are designed for longevity and can support a safe load of up to 74kg, with a maximum load capacity of 145kg. Gripit fixings not only offer peace of mind with their secure hold but are also reusable. This means if your design needs change, or you need to remove the fixing for any reason, you can easily do so and reuse it elsewhere. This flexibility, combined with their proven effectiveness as seen on BBC's Dragons' Den, makes Gripit the go-to choice for reliable plasterboard fixings.