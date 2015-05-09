Gripit 25mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 113kg - Blue - 25 Pack

Introducing the revolutionary Blue Gripit Plasterboard Fixings, a game-changer in the world of DIY and professional trades. Featured on the UK's Dragons' Den, these fixings have set a new standard for securely hanging heavy items on plasterboard walls. Whether it's curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, or even wall-mounted TVs, Gripit Fixings offer unparalleled security and durability.

The unique design of Gripit Fixings, with their slim gripping wings, unfolds in the space behind the plasterboard, ensuring a robust and lasting hold that traditional fixings can't match. This innovative approach not only makes them easy to install but also spreads the load across a wider area, significantly reducing the risk of failure over time.

Designed for plasterboard thicknesses ranging from 9.5 to 15mm, these fixings are incredibly user-friendly. Installation is a breeze: mark your spot, drill, tap in the Gripit, and a simple twist secures the fixing firmly in place. The 25mm Blue Gripit Fixings come with M8x30mm fixing bolts, suitable for safely supporting weights up to 113kg, with a maximum load capacity of 225kg, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.

This package includes 25 Gripit 25mm Blue Plasterboard Fixings and 25 M8x30mm Fixing Bolts, providing you with everything you need for secure, reliable wall mountings. Made from durable metal and plastic, these fixings are designed to last, and their reusable nature means you can adjust or remove them as required without hassle.

Upgrade your fixing solutions with Gripit's Blue Plasterboard Fixings for a secure, effective, and easy-to-use option that ensures your wall-mounted items remain safely in place, giving you peace of mind in any DIY project or professional application.