Charles Bentley FSC Two Storey Pet Hutch with Tray - Natural Wood

Charles Bentley FSC Two Storey Pet Hutch with Tray - Natural Wood
This wooden two-storey hutch, available in Natural Wood, is designed to offer a spacious and secure environment for guinea pigs and other small animals. Its dual-door design allows for easy access to both levels, while the lid on the top floor can be placed over the ramp, facilitating one area's cleaning without disturbing the pet in the other. The inclusion of a ramp with runners ensures smooth access between the two areas. For added convenience, the hutch features a removable roof and a plastic fixed tray for easy cleaning. The wood is treated with a waterproof agent, and the black coated mesh aims to make the hutch fox-proof. With a weight of 17.5kg and dimensions that provide ample space, this hutch combines functionality with safety, ensuring your pets are well-protected against the elements and potential predators. A matching cover (PETCOVER02) is also available for enhanced protection.
Easy-clean plastic fixed trayDual-access doors & openable roofSecure with black coated mesh

