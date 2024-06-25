Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 25 Pack

The Gripit Fixing Set, as featured on BBC's Dragons' Den, is a game-changer in the world of plasterboard fixings. With a unique patented design, these fixings provide a secure and effective solution for hanging items weighing up to 71kg on plasterboard walls. This set comes with 25 yellow fixings and matching screws, suitable for a variety of installations in plasterboard thicknesses from 9.5 to 15mm. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Gripit Fixings ensure your installations are secure, with the added benefit of being reusable for future projects.