Marxman chalk NON - Permanent DIY marking tool pen

Introduce a game-changer into your toolkit with the Marxman Drill Hole Marker, an ingeniously designed tool that revolutionizes the way you mark surfaces for drilling. This compact and efficient marker is your go-to solution for a wide range of projects, including electrical installations, plumbing, and general building tasks. At the heart of its design is the capability to emit 250 bursts of removable green pigment, ensuring clear and visible marking on almost any surface. Remarkably versatile, it can mark fixing points through fitting depths of up to 50mm, allowing for precise drilling guidance no matter the project's complexity. Crafted from durable plastic and steel, the Marxman Drill Hole Marker promises longevity and robust performance. It boasts a convenient size of 12.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm and a featherlight weight of just 35g, making it a hassle-free addition to your tool belt. Available in a vibrant green color, this marker is not just practical but also easy to locate among your tools. Whether you're a professional tradesperson or a dedicated DIY enthusiast, the Marxman Drill Hole Marker simplifies your preparation process, ensuring accurate drilling points every time.