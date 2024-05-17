Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Ergonomic Grip Snow Shovel / Scoop

This shovel stands out for its versatility, designed to handle a range of outdoor tasks from clearing garden debris to managing snow. Its construction features a hardened plastic shovel head for durability and a shorter wooden handle certified by the FSC for sustainable sourcing, ensuring a balance between functionality and environmental responsibility. The ergonomic YD handle grip offers additional comfort, making it easier to manage tasks without strain. With a total length of 1.7 meters when fully assembled, it provides significant reach, making it a practical tool for various applications. Lightweight at 4.5kg, it promises user comfort even during prolonged use, making it an essential tool for efficient outdoor maintenance.
Ergonomic YD handle gripLarge hardened plastic headLightweight with FSC wooden handle

