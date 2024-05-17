Charles Bentley Ergonomic Grip Snow Shovel / Scoop

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This shovel stands out for its versatility, designed to handle a range of outdoor tasks from clearing garden debris to managing snow. Its construction features a hardened plastic shovel head for durability and a shorter wooden handle certified by the FSC for sustainable sourcing, ensuring a balance between functionality and environmental responsibility. The ergonomic YD handle grip offers additional comfort, making it easier to manage tasks without strain. With a total length of 1.7 meters when fully assembled, it provides significant reach, making it a practical tool for various applications. Lightweight at 4.5kg, it promises user comfort even during prolonged use, making it an essential tool for efficient outdoor maintenance.

This shovel stands out for its versatility, designed to handle a range of outdoor tasks from clearing garden debris to managing snow. Its construction features a hardened plastic shovel head for durability and a shorter wooden handle certified by the FSC for sustainable sourcing, ensuring a balance between functionality and environmental responsibility. The ergonomic YD handle grip offers additional comfort, making it easier to manage tasks without strain. With a total length of 1.7 meters when fully assembled, it provides significant reach, making it a practical tool for various applications. Lightweight at 4.5kg, it promises user comfort even during prolonged use, making it an essential tool for efficient outdoor maintenance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.