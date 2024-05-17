image 1 of Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Outdoor Garden Metal Clock - Black & Antique Brass
Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Outdoor Garden Metal Clock - Black & Antique Brass

Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Outdoor Garden Metal Clock - Black & Antique Brass
Elevate your outdoor living space with the Charles Bentley Garden Clock, a sophisticated timepiece that combines functionality with elegance. Designed to stand out in any garden or patio setting, this garden clock is crafted from durable wrought iron in a classic black finish, accented with antique brass Roman numerals for a touch of timeless beauty. The large, easy-to-read analog clock face ensures you can keep track of time while enjoying the outdoors. With its weather-resistant finish, this clock is built to withstand the elements and remain a focal point in your garden year-round. Whether you're hosting a garden party or simply relaxing outside, this Charles Bentley garden clock is an essential addition that marries practicality with style.
Weather-resistant wrought iron constructionElegant black & antique brass finishLarge analog display with Roman numerals

