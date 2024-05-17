Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Outdoor Garden Metal Clock - Black & Antique Brass

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Elevate your outdoor living space with the Charles Bentley Garden Clock, a sophisticated timepiece that combines functionality with elegance. Designed to stand out in any garden or patio setting, this garden clock is crafted from durable wrought iron in a classic black finish, accented with antique brass Roman numerals for a touch of timeless beauty. The large, easy-to-read analog clock face ensures you can keep track of time while enjoying the outdoors. With its weather-resistant finish, this clock is built to withstand the elements and remain a focal point in your garden year-round. Whether you're hosting a garden party or simply relaxing outside, this Charles Bentley garden clock is an essential addition that marries practicality with style.

