Gripit 18mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 74kg - Red - 25 Pack

Elevate your DIY projects with the revolutionary Gripit Red Fixings, as featured on BBC's Dragons' Den. These uniquely patented fixings are designed to offer unparalleled support and security for hanging items on plasterboard. Whether you're mounting curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, or even radiators and TVs, Gripit Fixings ensure your installations stay firmly in place.

Crafted for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals, these fixings are engineered for ease of use and robustness. The slim gripping wings unfold behind the plasterboard to distribute the load evenly, offering a safe load capacity of up to 74kg with each 18mm fixing. The process is straightforward: mark, drill, tap, and twist for a secure hold.

Included in each pack are 25 Gripit 18mm Red Fixings and 25 4x30mm screws, catering to a variety of installation needs. The fixings are suitable for plasterboard thicknesses from 9.5 to 15mm, and thanks to their reusable design, they can easily be removed and repositioned as needed.

For those encountering double thickness plasterboard or dot and dab adhesive, the Gripit Undercutting Tool is available to ensure a perfect fit every time. Opt for Gripit Red Fixings for a dependable, effective solution to your hanging needs, trusted by both amateurs and professionals alike.