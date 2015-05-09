Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 71kg - Yellow - 8 Pack

Revolutionize the way you hang items on plasterboard with Gripit Fixings, the innovative solution featured on BBC's Dragons' Den. Designed with unique, slim gripping wings, these fixings expand behind the plasterboard to create a hold that's both secure and effective, capable of supporting up to 71kg with each 15mm fixing. Ideal for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals, Gripit Fixings simplify the installation of curtain rails, shelves, kitchen units, radiators, and even wall-mounted TVs. Their easy-to-use design ensures a straightforward fit. Simply drill a hole, insert the Gripit, and twist to lock in place. Plus, they're reusable; just turn the wings to release and remove. Each pack includes 8 Gripit 15mm Yellow Plasterboard Fixings along with 8 4x25mm screws, ensuring you have everything needed for a secure installation. Made from durable metal and plastic, these fixings are designed to last, offering peace of mind that whatever you hang stays put. Transform your wall installations with Gripit Fixings, the ultimate solution for hanging on plasterboard.