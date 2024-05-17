Charles Bentley Wrought Iron Clothes Rail & Shoe Rack Distressed Antique Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Add a touch of classic elegance to your home with our stylish hanging rail, perfect for enhancing storage in hallways, bedrooms, or dressing rooms. Crafted with an eye for timeless design, this piece features a sophisticated antique finish and dual hanging rails, offering ample space for your clothing. Pointed ends provide a convenient spot for coats or hats, while the two-tier shoe rack accommodates up to ten pairs of shoes, ensuring your essentials are both organized and easily accessible. Made from durable wrought iron, this hanging rail is not only a practical storage solution but also a statement piece that blends seamlessly with various decor styles.

