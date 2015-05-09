Gripit 18mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max Load 74kg - Red - 100 Pack

Discover the strength and reliability of Gripit Fixings, the ultimate plasterboard solution as showcased on BBC's Dragons' Den. Engineered with patented slim gripping wings, Gripit Fixings unfurl to secure a strong hold behind the plasterboard, revolutionizing the way you mount items on walls. These fixings are indispensable for both DIY projects and professional trades, providing a steadfast mount for curtain rails, bookshelves, kitchen units, radiators, boilers, and even wall-mounted TVs. Unlike traditional plasterboard fixings that might fail over time, Gripit offers a durable solution that spreads the load effectively, ensuring long-lasting stability. These fixings are perfect for plasterboards ranging from 9.5 to 15mm in thickness and are remarkably simple to install. Just mark your spot, drill, tap, twist, and youÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢re done. The Red Gripit Fixings, which come with 5x30mm screws, are designed to support weights up to a remarkable 74kg, making them suitable for an array of fixtures. Plus, they're reusable, allowing for easy adjustments or removals as needed. Included in each pack are 8 Gripit 18mm Red Plasterboard Fixings, complete with screws, ensuring you have all you need for a secure installation. Crafted from robust metal and plastic, these red fixings are both a practical and reliable choice for all your hanging needs. Embrace the confidence that comes with using Gripit Fixings, the secure way to hang anything on plasterboard. Dimensions: 1.8 x 1.8 x 1.1cm