Charles Bentley Round Skeleton Clock with Roman Numerals Antique Cream 60cm

The Charles Bentley Indoor Wall Clock is not just a timepiece but a statement of style and heritage. With over 160 years of excellence, Charles Bentley presents this elegant wall clock that blends seamlessly into any interior décor, providing both functionality and a touch of rustic charm. Designed with an antique finish, distinguished Roman numerals, and long sweeping hands, it captivates any observer with its timeless beauty. Crafted from lightweight wrought iron, this clock (Dia 60cm) is easy to install in your living room, hallway, or any space that needs an accent of vintage elegance. Its cream color adds a warm and inviting feel to any room, making it a perfect addition to your home decor. Operated by batteries, it offers hassle-free functionality, ensuring you keep track of time in style
Antique finish for rustic charmElegant Roman numeralsLightweight & easy to hang

