Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Black

Enhance your storage solutions with our set of two 175L heavy-duty trunks, designed to keep your home and garden equipment organized, secure, and easily accessible. Each trunk offers an impressive 175L capacity, perfect for tucking away bulky items like tools, gardening gear, blankets, and clothes. Crafted with sustainability in mind, these trunks are made from 95% recycled plastics, ensuring your storage choices are as environmentally responsible as they are practical. Featuring robust wheels for effortless maneuverability and dual padlock holes for enhanced security, these trunks are an ideal addition to any space needing tidy storage options. Whether for indoor use or braving the elements outdoors, their waterproof and sturdy design guarantees longevity and protection of your belongings.