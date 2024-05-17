Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Black
image 1 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Blackimage 2 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Blackimage 3 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Blackimage 4 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Blackimage 5 of Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Black

Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Charles Bentley 2 x 175L Heavy Duty Trunk on Wheels - Black
Enhance your storage solutions with our set of two 175L heavy-duty trunks, designed to keep your home and garden equipment organized, secure, and easily accessible. Each trunk offers an impressive 175L capacity, perfect for tucking away bulky items like tools, gardening gear, blankets, and clothes. Crafted with sustainability in mind, these trunks are made from 95% recycled plastics, ensuring your storage choices are as environmentally responsible as they are practical. Featuring robust wheels for effortless maneuverability and dual padlock holes for enhanced security, these trunks are an ideal addition to any space needing tidy storage options. Whether for indoor use or braving the elements outdoors, their waterproof and sturdy design guarantees longevity and protection of your belongings.
Spacious 175L capacity per trunk for bulk storageEco-friendly design with 95% recycled materialWheeled & lockable for secure, easy movement

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here