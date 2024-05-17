Marketplace.
image 1 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Pack
image 1 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Packimage 2 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Packimage 3 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Packimage 4 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Packimage 5 of Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Pack

Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.99

£75.99/each

Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Pack
Experience unparalleled support and durability with Gripit Fixings, the patented plasterboard solution featured on the UK's BBC Dragons’ Den. Perfect for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals, these fixings are designed with slim gripping wings that fold out to provide a secure hold for a variety of wall-mounted items, from kitchen units to TVs. Suitable for plasterboard thicknesses of 9.5 to 15mm, Gripit Fixings are not only easy to install but also reusable. The yellow Gripit Fixings come equipped with 4mm screws, supporting a maximum load of 142kg, ensuring your items remain securely in place. This tub contains 100 fixings and screws, making it an essential addition to your toolkit for reliable, long-lasting installations.
Patented slim wings for superior gripReusable & effortless to installHolds up to 71kg securely

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here