Gripit 15mm Plasterboard Fixing Stud Wall Anchor Max 71kg - Yellow - 100 Pack

Experience unparalleled support and durability with Gripit Fixings, the patented plasterboard solution featured on the UK's BBC Dragons’ Den. Perfect for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals, these fixings are designed with slim gripping wings that fold out to provide a secure hold for a variety of wall-mounted items, from kitchen units to TVs. Suitable for plasterboard thicknesses of 9.5 to 15mm, Gripit Fixings are not only easy to install but also reusable. The yellow Gripit Fixings come equipped with 4mm screws, supporting a maximum load of 142kg, ensuring your items remain securely in place. This tub contains 100 fixings and screws, making it an essential addition to your toolkit for reliable, long-lasting installations.