Charles Bentley Hexagonal Gazebo with Mesh Sides Blue/Beige Showerproof

Charles Bentley Hexagonal Gazebo with Mesh Sides Blue/Beige Showerproof
The Charles Bentley Hexagonal Gazebo offers a stylish and functional addition to your garden, perfect for enhancing your outdoor dining experience this summer. Designed with a powder-coated steel frame and adorned with a striking blue and beige canopy, this gazebo not only provides shade and shelter but also adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Featuring mesh sides for breathability and an innovative design that allows for easy assembly and disassembly, this gazebo is both practical and convenient. Its hexagonal shape and roof air holes ensure a comfortable and well-ventilated environment, making it ideal for various outdoor events. Although it offers some resistance to wind and rain, it's recommended not to leave it up in harsh conditions or overnight, ensuring its longevity and your safety.
Stylish Blue/Beige Hexagonal DesignBreathable Mesh Sides & Roof VentsEasy Assembly with Durable Frame

