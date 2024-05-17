image 1 of Charles Bentley Extra Large 95cm Outdoor Skeleton Wall Clock Bronze
Charles Bentley Extra Large 95cm Outdoor Skeleton Wall Clock Bronze

Charles Bentley Extra Large 95cm Outdoor Skeleton Wall Clock Bronze
Elevate your garden or patio with the Charles Bentley Large Wrought Iron Garden Clock, a statement piece that marries elegance with functionality. Crafted from wrought iron in a sophisticated bronze finish, this clock features a classic design with Roman numerals that add a touch of timeless charm to any outdoor space. Its weather-resistant finish ensures durability against the elements, making it an ideal choice for enhancing your outdoor living area. Additionally, this versatile piece can also serve as a focal point in kitchens, dining rooms, or conservatories, seamlessly blending with any decor. Easy to assemble and maintain, this garden clock is designed for those who appreciate both style and practicality in their living spaces.
Roman numerals for timeless eleganceWeather-resistant, suitable for outdoor useVersatile design for both indoor & outdoor

