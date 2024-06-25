Charles Bentley FSC Acacia White Washed Wooden Space Saving Garden Butler Tray

Embrace the elegance and functionality of outdoor living with the Charles Bentley Wooden Butler Tray. Perfectly combining style with practicality, this butler tray is meticulously crafted from FSC Certified Acacia Hardwood, ensuring not only a premium quality but also adherence to ethical sourcing and sustainability standards. Its folding design and convenient handles make it an ideal solution for those looking to optimize space without compromising on sophistication. Whether used as a side table for serving drinks and snacks or complementing a range of matching outdoor furniture pieces, this white washed hardwood tray adds a touch of charm to any garden setting. Its lightweight yet durable frame ensures easy mobility and storage, making it a versatile addition to your outdoor ensemble.