Charles Bentley Single Hanging Swing Chair H198 x Diameter 104cm Natural

Charles Bentley Single Hanging Swing Chair H198 x Diameter 104cm Natural
Unwind in style with this chic single hanging swing chair, the epitome of outdoor relaxation. Crafted for utmost comfort, it features a plush 15cm thick seat cushion and an adjustable headrest, ensuring you find your perfect spot for relaxation. The cushions are not just plush but also practical, with removable and washable covers, making maintenance a breeze. Safety is paramount, which is why this swing chair includes a safety belt to maintain a safe swinging range, allowing you to relax without a worry. The robust construction comprises a powder-coated steel frame basket adorned with PE rattan, matched with a sturdy base and pole frame, ensuring durability and stability. Whether creating a serene retreat in your garden or adding a unique seating option to your patio, this swing chair, with its elegant design and light cream cushions against a natural frame, offers a tranquil escape from the everyday.
Extra-thick 15cm seat cushionRemovable & washable cushion coversSafety belt for secure swinging

