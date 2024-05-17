Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Junior 8ftx4ft Plastic Portable White Football Goal Inc. Net

Elevate your football game with this durable and easy-to-assemble 8ft x 4ft football goal, perfect for clubs, gardens, or park play. Constructed from robust 22mm plastic poles and a resilient polyester net, it's designed to withstand the rigors of active play across all age groups. The goal's easy clip-together structure ensures quick setup and takedown, making it an ideal choice for both practice sessions and competitive matches. Complete with net clips and ground pegs for secure anchoring, this football goal promises to be a reliable addition to your sports equipment, offering endless fun and the opportunity to sharpen those football skills.
Quick & easy assemblyDurable plastic & polyester buildIncludes net clips & ground pegs

