Hornbeam Log Holder Foreside Companion Set Iron Tool Stand

This traditional log holder and tool set is the perfect fireside companion, offering both functionality and aesthetic charm. It includes essential tools such as tongs, a poker, a coal shovel, and a brush, all neatly hanging from the integrated hooks on the sturdy stand. The solid base supports up to 10kg of logs, maintaining a tidy and accessible fireside area. Designed to complement any fireplace, this set blends a classic style with practicality, featuring a powder-coated finish for durability and a brush made from natural coco fibers for effective cleaning. It's an ideal setup for managing your fireplace with ease, ensuring you have everything you need to keep the fire burning safely and efficiently.