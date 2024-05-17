Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Net
image 1 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Netimage 2 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Netimage 3 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Netimage 4 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Netimage 5 of Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Net

Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Net

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Charles Bentley 7ft x 5ft Metal Football Goal Posts Net
Elevate your football experience with our versatile 7ft x 5ft football goal, designed to cater to enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you're looking to hone your skills in the garden, enjoy a game in the park, or enhance the equipment at your football club, this goal is up to the task. Constructed with a robust 22mm powder-coated steel frame and a durable 3-ply net, it withstands the rigors of both practice sessions and competitive matches. Lightweight yet sturdy, it comes with 'U' shaped pegs for easy anchoring, making setup a breeze wherever you choose to play.
Durable powder-coated frame3-ply net for lasting useIncludes 'U' shaped pegs

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here