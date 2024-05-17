Charles Bentley 1.7L Stainless Steel Kettle Cream & Chrome Fast Boil

Elevate your kitchen's aesthetics and functionality with this elegantly designed kettle, seamlessly blending traditional charm with contemporary features. With a generous 1.7-liter capacity and efficient rapid boil function, morning brews are quick and effortless, ideal for the rush of early hours. This kettle isn't just about speed; the thermostat dial and transparent water level gauge ensure precision, while the 360-degree swivel base adds convenience to its use. Safety features like the automatic switch-off and dry boil protection provide peace of mind. The soft touch handle and non-slip feet further enhance its user-friendly design. Although available as part of a set with a matching toaster, please note the finish may slightly vary due to material differences, ensuring each piece retains its unique charm. Complete with a cream and chrome finish, it's a stylish addition to any kitchen.