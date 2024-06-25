Charles Bentley Zanzibar 2 Seater Outdoor Garden Patio Bench - Grey

This Charles Bentley Zanzibar 2 Seater Bench is an essential piece for anyone looking to add a touch of modern style and comfort to their outdoor or indoor living space. Crafted with a robust steel frame and adorned with soft woven rattan, the bench offers a cozy seating option that's both stylish and durable. The bench's contemporary design, combined with its lightweight structure, makes it versatile for use in various settings, whether it's in a garden, patio, or conservatory. Also available in grey, it provides options to match different decors. The bench includes a 2 seater configuration, ensuring ample space for relaxation. The powder-coated steel ensures longevity, while the PE Rattan material adds a touch of elegance. It measures H77 x D67 x W118 cm and weighs 8.5kg, supporting a maximum user weight of 360kgs. The seat height from the floor is 41cm, offering comfortable seating posture. This piece requires some self-assembly, with full instructions provided, ensuring ease of setup.