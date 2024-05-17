Dogwood Log Holder Iron Solid Base Tall Frame Black Matte Contemporary Design

This tall and elegant log holder, designed with a contemporary aesthetic, offers a practical and stylish solution for storing up to 10kg of logs. Its robust iron construction with a classic black matte powder-coated finish ensures durability and a timeless look. The tall frame design accommodates more logs, optimizing vertical space, while the solid flat base efficiently catches wood dust and debris, keeping your fireside area tidy.

Perfect for indoor use, this log holder enhances the organization and aesthetic of any fireplace setting. Whether it's for daily use or as a functional decor piece, this log holder meets your fireside needs with its heavy-duty capabilities and sleek design.