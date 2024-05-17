Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Diamond Pattern Lightweight Waterproof Indoor/Patio Medium Rug

Charles Bentley Diamond Pattern Lightweight Waterproof Indoor/Patio Medium Rug
Transform your space with this chic geometric pattern rug, meticulously designed for both indoor and outdoor settings. Crafted from 100% polypropylene with fabric edging for added stability, this rug stands out for its resilience against UV rays and ease of maintenance. Its stylish design makes it a perfect fit for areas with high foot traffic, such as kitchens, conservatories, or outdoor patio spaces. Available in a diverse range of sizes, shapes, and colors, this rug ensures a match for any decorating scheme. Despite its versatility and durability, please note that it may become slippery when wet and will arrive folded, so rolling it out after unpacking is recommended to smooth any fold marks. Choose this grey & white rug to add a touch of elegance and functionality to your home or outdoor area.
Versatile Indoor & Outdoor DesignUV Resistant & Easy to CleanStylish design

